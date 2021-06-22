WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff In Rough Shape Due To CTE

WWE Hall Of Famer Paul Orndorff’s son Travis posted the following messages on Instagram regarding his father’s health:

“After getting vaccinated, got to see my dad for the first time in a year. Still did not remember me but he’s not in bad spirits. Don’t kid yourself…concussion syndrome is real!!!! Haircut and shave coming next week.”

“This is real! Keep him in your prayers. Please share this video. CTE is real. This is the reality for many of our childhood heroes. Thank you for the amazing support and messages. They will get shared with my father on my next visit.”

Here is the video that Travis asked fans to share: