WWE Hall Of Famer Pitches A “Dusty Finish” For Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso At SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray proposed a “Dusty Finish” for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023 on Busted Open Radio.

The “Dusty Finish” occurs when a wrestler appears to have won only to have the decision overturned. When he was a wrestling booker, Dusty Rhodes was known for using the finish.

Here’s what Bully Ray had to say about it:

“If there was ever a time for a ‘Dusty finish’ in the WWE, it would be at SummerSlam,” Bully said. “Imagine a ‘Dusty finish’ at SummerSlam in which we are meant … to know that Jey Uso just won the match. … Oh my God. And WWE is not big on the Dusty finish at all, but holy cow — if this wasn’t just the right place for it.”

