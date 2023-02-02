WWE Hall of Famer Pitches Idea for The Rock at WrestleMania 39

Even though it appears that The Rock will not be participating in a match at WWE WrestleMania 39, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has proposed the possibility of The Rock being involved in the event in a role that does not involve wrestling.

During his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff made the following statement.

“He’s a big time movie star — highest paid actor on the planet. It’s not like he can just drop whatever he’s doing in the middle of a movie. All of the other complications, including insurance, that comes along with something like that, but let’s just say — now, I’m fantasy booking here, but let’s just say Rock can’t participate and it’s Cody and it’s Roman.”

“Just the fact that Rock would show up and sit at ringside and stare a hole through Roman Reigns. [He] never has to lift a finger, never has to get out of his chair, and now we’re reversing one of Roman’s greatest attributes: his ability to get inside your head. All it will take is a look from Rock and a wink to Cody and a smile on Cody’s face — at that point, 50% of Roman’s power has been decimated by the mere presence of The Rock.”

