WWE Hall Of Famer Plans To Wrestle Again This Year

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry talked about having another match in WWE:

“Now I’m walking on two feet, and I’m 325 pounds, I’m lighter, trimmer than I’ve ever been. I plan on having a match sometime in the next six months. I just wanna have one match. And if Randy [Orton] is the guy, then so be it. Believe me, I’ll be ready, and I won’t be on one foot on a push scooter.”

“I gotta wrestle in this decade, I’ve got to, because Big Show has wrestled in four and I’ve wrestled in three, and I can’t let him have that over me. That’s my brother, as close to one as I’ve got in wrestling, and I love him, I’m glad he landed somewhere where he feels appreciated, and I hope that we can see him get his just due.” (quotes courtesy of WrestleTalk.com)

Henry’s last match was the Greatest Royal Rumble in April of 2018.