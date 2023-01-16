WWE Hall of Famer Praises CM Punk for Being Able to Walk Away From Wrestling

Following his reported backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains uncertain. He was stripped of his AEW World Championship and suspended. According to reports, he is in talks with AEW about a contract buyout, which he has advocated for.

Punk took a break from wrestling in 2014 before joining AEW after telling Vince McMahon he was going home, only for Vince McMahon to release him.

Teddy Long praised Punk for his ability to walk away from professional wrestling while speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine.

“CM Punk was no druggie. He was no alcoholic guy. He saved his money. He owns a bunch of apartment buildings in Chicago. So, CM Punk is a guy that could do that because he could walk away from the business and it wouldn’t faze him at all.”

You can check out the complete interview below: