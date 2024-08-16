WWE Hall Of Famer Praises The Work Sami Zayn Does In The Ring

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the work Sami Zayn does in the ring such as his kickouts.

Ray said, “His desperation kickouts look so good. It’s not like your traditional ‘1-2-kick.’ … Sami does this thing where he just rolls the shoulder just enough for the referee to see some daylight, or it’s almost like a fish out of water bucking. Those are the desperation kickouts that truly mean something.”

