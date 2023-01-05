WWE Hall of Famer Recalls Bray Wyatt’s Main Roster Pitches Being Turned Down

Bray Wyatt competed in FCW after joining WWE in 2009, just prior to the company’s name change to NXT. Wyatt used a variety of ring names before settling on Husky Harris. The Nexus star made his main roster debut under this name before going back to FCW.

As Wyatt tried to fit in, Ricky Steamboat was acting as FCW’s coach. Steamboat spoke about Wyatt’s challenges after his return in a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda.

“He could adapt. He got called up, and I don’t remember his first couple of characters, but the higher-ups didn’t the character, so they sent him back down. So he came up with the idea to be a different character, and he would be called back up to take a look, but they didn’t like it, so they sent him back down. Then I think it was around the third time when he did this Louisiana type swamp guy, Bray Wyatt, and that clicked.”

You can check out a clip from the interview below: