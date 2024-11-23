WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Shawn Stasiak Getting Heat For Recording Conversations

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including Shawn Stasiak getting in trouble with Steve Blackman, Davey Boy Smith and Ron Simmons for recording private conversations to use for a promo inspiration and Simmons berating Stasiak for it.

Ray said, “Ron Simmons chewed out Stasiak like I have never seen in my life in the wrestling business. I’ve never witnessed an ass-chewing like this. Basically, Ron said, ‘What the hell were you thinking? Why would you do this? Don’t ever do this again.’”

On Blackman and Smith making Stasiak walk the rest of the trip that night:

“That’s what went on in the business if you did wrong. That’s how you get educated. That’s how you learn, sometimes, in the wrestling business.”

