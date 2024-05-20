WWE Hall of Famer Refers To Tony Khan As The “Alpha Male” Of AEW

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed the similarities between AEW President Tony Khan and Vince McMahon. JR stated the following regarding Khan’s leadership.

“I’ve been really enjoying ‘Collision’ here lately, that team who writes that are doing a real good job and I know it’s spearheaded by Tony Khan, there’s no doubt who’s the alpha male in that company and that’s a good thing.

That’s how it was when I first went to WWE with Vince. He had his hand in everything, t-shirt designs, ticket prices, on sale dates, venues, everything, every single thing and because that’s what he wanted and he liked to be deeply involved.”

