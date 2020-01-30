WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Appearing At Super ShowDown

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is set to return to WWE TV for the Super ShowDown 2020 event from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

There’s no word yet on what Hogan will be doing at Super ShowDown, but PWInsider reports that he is booked. Hogan appeared at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 31 to lead a group of Superstars into battle against WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and his own group of Superstars. Team Hogan won. He also made an appearance at Crown Jewel 2018 in Saudi Arabia to hype the crowd up.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 will take place on Thursday, February 27 from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE officials have been locking in creative plans for Super ShowDown over the last several weeks. We should start getting an idea of the card here soon.

Hogan will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 36 Weekend for a second time, as a member of the nWo.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE Super ShowDown 2020.