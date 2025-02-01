WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals He Has Learned “Huge” Information About The Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio. He discussed several topics, including how he learned much about the Royal Rumble.

Ray said, “It’s going to be big. Inside information on a need-to-know basis, and I needed to know … I’m telling you, what I found out this morning for the Rumble, big is not the right word. Huge.”

On the Men’s and Women’s Rumble matches:

“I’m going to tell you this: As of 8:45 a.m. this morning, there is no easy route in the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.