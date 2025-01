WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics, including his frontrunner picks for this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Ray said, “As of right now, I’m just going to pick these three names off the top of my head because these are my frontrunners: CM Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns. Who’s winning the Rumble?”

