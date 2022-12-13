WWE Hall of Famer Reveals What Vince McMahon Did If He Thought Stars Were Gaining Weight

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is known for preferring chiseled, muscular stars over others with different body types, such as ‘The American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes or former Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

During the One on One podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed Vince McMahon’s methods for monitoring his talent’s weight.

“Vince was always very aware about the weight. I mean, some days you’d go to TV there, and he’d have a scale. They’d already have a scale out, they’d weigh everybody, and then they’d write your name down and take that list back and give it to Vince.

“I weighed one day and I think he comes back to me, and he was right because I was messing around and I’d put on a little bit, and he came right back to me and told me, ‘Hey, you’re putting on a little bit of weight there.’ I said ‘you’re exactly right, you’re right’ so they actually had a scale in the back and he kept up with everybody’s weight.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription)