WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg Hospitalized

Tracy James, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James wrote the following posts on Facebook:

“I want to thank everyone for the prayers and texts. Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results. He has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done.

He’s always been on [blood pressure] meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck, but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian, he feels horrible, and for God to please heal my husband so he can come home! Thank y’all all so much!”

“Just an update. Doc just came in. Kidneys came back clear and a heart cath is scheduled for Monday and they will determine then what’s to be done. Please continue to pray for him and his doctors. And our family. Thank y’all and we love y’all!”

