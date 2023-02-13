WWE Hall of Famer Says “85%” of Today’s Wrestlers Will Be Forgotten in Ten Years

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently appeared on the Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, Roberts said the following about today’s wrestlers:

“They don’t listen to me at all. Their idea is like, ‘I got a fat f*cking contract and we’ll ride this.’ I get it. 10 years from now, half those guys — you won’t even remember their names. I say 85% of ’em — you won’t even remember their names because they’re flash in the pans and they don’t have any character.”

“Jake ‘The Snake’ has not been in the ring since 1997, 2000? That’s 20-something years and I’m so friggin’ busy now, man, I’m barely keeping my head above the water. I’m being buried with people wanting me to do things. I don’t see these young kids doing signings, and you know why? Because nobody knows who the f*ck they are. They go, ‘oh wait, I’ve seen him on TV.’ And then they see how little they are. Holy shit, they’re really blown away then.”

Roberts’ comments can be heard around the 37:14 mark in the podcast below: