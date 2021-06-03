WWE Hall of Famer Says Aleister Black “Didn’t Set Himself Apart” From Others

During his recent podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on Aleister Black being released from WWE:

“You can’t give a guy intro, give him a black gimmick, a dark robe, and go out there and become a star. You know, you put him on that thing [mimicks Aleister Black’s entrance]. The thing is, it did look cool. But understand, you just can’t get that gimmick and think because of the smoke and mirrors, you’re going to go out there and get over.”

“Aleister Black is a good worker, but I’m looking for [a] guy that’s ‘talent’. I’m looking for [a] guy that’s going to go out and do things totally different than everybody else on the roster. Aleister Black had his MMA get-up, his kung fu, karate, Black Mass for the finisher. I get it. But, for me, Aleister Black was a guy that didn’t set himself apart from the rest of the guys in the locker room.”

