WWE Hall of Famer Says Braun Strowman In AEW “Seems Like A Can’t Miss Signing”

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced the releases of several wrestlers including Braun Strowman.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley gave his thoughts on Strowman being released:

The Strowman release is particularly surprising – but I’m guessing Braun can write his own ticket for anywhere he’d like to work.

A fired up Strowman would seem like a can’t miss signing for @AEW https://t.co/TF0Ed33BFI

— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 2, 2021