WWE Hall of Famer Says WWE Lost “A True Visionary and A Creative Genius”

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced on Saturday that Bray Wyatt was released by the company.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reacted to the news:

With @WWE’s release of @WWEBrayWyatt the company has lost a true visionary and a creative genius; one of the most innovative makers of mayhem pro-wrestling has ever seen. Here’s hoping Bray finds happiness and recreates himself once again – in wrestling, in life…or both. https://t.co/9Ol7wCKANI — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 31, 2021

Here are some other reactions from people in the wrestling industry:

Mind. Blown. Excited to see him thrive in whatever he does next https://t.co/pNrhBdNalz — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 31, 2021