WWE Hall Of Famer Sees No Issue With John Cena Winning At WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio. He discussed several topics, including the possibility of John Cena dethroning Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Ray said, “I have no problem with that because now we’ll go to SummerSlam. Maybe we’ll have the rematch at SummerSlam, I have no idea, but I don’t have a problem with that.”

On WWE having multiple storyline direction possibilities with the feud:

“I’m going to go back to something I said a long time ago that once again is coming into play: when the characters are right, when the stories are right, and when you’re building everything the right way, you can go in any direction you want. The groundwork, the foundation, WWE has such a solid foundation right now with these characters that they can build any house that they want. This is the beauty of doing it the right way.”

