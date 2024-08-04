WWE Hall Of Famer Set To Return At This Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode

AEW recently announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will appear on the August 7th episode of Dynamite as the special guest for the Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett matchup.

This is not the first time The Dragon has appeared on AEW programming. He first appeared in 2023, when he was the guest enforcer for the CM Punk vs. “Absolute” Ricky Starks match. The Dragon then appeared during Starks’ matchup against Danielson at All Out and at AEW Revolution for Sting’s retirement.