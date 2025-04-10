WWE Hall Of Famer Shares His Mount Rushmore Of Top Drawing WWE Stars

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio. He discussed several topics, including his personal Mount Rushmore of the top-drawing WWE stars in history.

Ray said, “The Mount Rushmore of the WWE, work rate, drawing ability, when it comes to the ability to draw for a length of time and the amount of money generated because of any one talent, personality, or man, nobody is bigger than the Hulk [Hogan], Steve [Austin], [John] Cena and Roman [Reigns]. I’m putting Roman on the list now because of the original point made that he’s been around for ten years and he’s been at ten WrestleManias.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.