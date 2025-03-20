WWE Hall Of Famer Shares His Thoughts On AEW’s Creative Struggles

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio. He discussed several topics, including AEW’s creative struggles.

Ray said, “I don’t necessarily know if I quote-unquote blame Tony Khan’s creative anymore. I think I blame the AEW fanbase on social media. The AEW fanbase on social media are people that Tony listens to and thus tries to please with his booking and I think the AEW fanbase is booking AEW into a corner.”

On wanting Khan to stay off social media:

“I believe that Tony should shut his Twitter machine off and book from his heart with what he wants to see and not what people on the internet want to see.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.