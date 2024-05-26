WWE Hall Of Famer Shares His Thoughts On Potential Chad Gable – Otis Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the potential of a storyline between Chad Gable and Otis, with the fans cheering for Otis.

Ray said, “The first time we heard from the fans they cheered loudly, and then we ended the segment on an Otis chant. Otis should be torn every single week: ‘What do I do? Do I stay with Chad or do I listen to the people?’ It should work like a charm. And the thing is, it can work on a semi-main event level. That’s how high you can take this. Chad Gable is one of those guys that I would personally build the story with, in which you would pay money to see him go through a table… I wish I could be involved somehow in the telling of that story. Because it’s so easy. It’s worked every time it’s been told in the past and it’s gonna work like a charm for these two, because Gable is a complete douche and everybody loves Otis.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.