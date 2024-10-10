WWE Hall Of Famer Shares His Thoughts On RAW Reverting Back To A Two-Hour Format

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including this past Monday night’s episode of RAW reverting back to a two-hour format and how he felt like two hours wasn’t enough.

Ray said, “But under Hunter’s creative regime, I felt like I wanted a little bit more last night. I guess that’s a good thing. I felt like two hours wasn’t enough for RAW last night. I’m sure as the show goes on week to week, they’re going to find a way to reposition the show so that it’s all killer, no filler, and that we’re only getting the real good stories and great matches that RAW has to offer.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.