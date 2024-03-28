WWE Hall Of Famer Shares His Thoughts On The WrestleMania 40 Night One Main Event

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including what the thinks about the WrestleMania 40 Night One main event.

Ray said, “Based on that promo from Friday night, I get it.” “Nobody should trust anybody. Steve Austin 101. DTA. ‘Don’t trust anybody.’ And they’ve planted good enough seeds in each other’s heads to lead each one to have to kind of sleep with one eye open.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.