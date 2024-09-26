WWE Hall Of Famer Shares His Thoughts On Vince McMahon’s Statement On Netflix Docuseries

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the statement issued by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon regarding the recently released Netflix “Mr. McMahon” docuseries.

Ray said, “I’m surprised that Vince didn’t just call Netflix and just go: hey, I’ll stroke you a check to not air this documentary. I’m surprised that he went as in-depth as he did. I’m shocked he didn’t just try to buy it.”

On the docuseries:

“Based on Vince’s statement, I don’t see how this paints him in any type of light but a negative light. He says in the statement, just by seeing the clip, that it doesn’t bode well for him.”

