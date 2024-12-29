WWE Hall Of Famer Shares Intense Moment With Vince McMahon Over TV Time

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including going five minutes over WWE’s allotted TV time in the past.

Ray said, “We went five minutes over. If you go one minute over on live TV, you’re getting your ass chewed out. Five minutes over? You’re fired.”

On being paralyzed by fear by Vince McMahon:

“Vince looks at me, and he says, ‘If you ever go five minutes over on my live television show again … it better be as good as that.’ That was the first time I ever froze in the wrestling business. I don’t think it ever happened again. I was paralyzed by fear. This was real.”

On there being some leniency on going over time if they did exceptional work:

“If you messed up your match, the old man was gonna be staring at you with his glasses down at the tip of his nose, waving his finger, ‘Come over here.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.