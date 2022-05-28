WWE Hall of Famer Shares The “Only Way” To Start Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Feud

There has been rumours for the past year that The Rock might return for one more match at WWE WrestleMania, where he would face Roman Reigns. It couldn’t happen at WrestleMania 38 due to The Rock’s Hollywood schedule, but the company is now looking at WrestleMania 39 next year as a possibility.

Bully Ray described how to start the feud on Busted Open Radio.

“Rock comes back, wins the Rumble, gets his shot at ‘Mania. It’s pretty simple. Keep it simple, stupid. Slow and steady wins the race. Win the Rumble, build, build, build to ‘Mania. Yeah, I don’t see any other way.”

“And I would love to see the Rumble this year come down to some real heavy-hitters – maybe the last four in the ring [could be] The Rock, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton – some real strong talent where it’s like, ‘Wow, anybody could win this one.’ Any one of these last three or four men could main event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns.

If The Rock’s calendar is free for the first quarter of 2023, hopefully the WWE is going to maximize that and milk everything that they can out of The Rock for a huge WrestleMania next year.”



