WWE Hall of Famer Shoots Down Idea of Possible 2023 Royal Rumble Appearance

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat returned from retirement in November for a six-man tag team match at a Big Time Wrestling event.

Steamboat was asked about a possible appearance in this year’s WWE Royal Rumble match or wrestling on the RAW 30th Anniversary show later this month while speaking with Bill Apter of SportsKeeda.

“Thanks, but no thanks. Yeah, I think it’s too big of a stage for me. I had a really good showing 9 or 10 years ago…12 years ago with [Chris’ Jericho [at WWE Backlash in 2009]. God bless him. He took care of me. That was really the last Steamboat that people saw….I felt that was the last time that people saw 70% of the young guy. I could carry my weight, and that’s the way I want it. No, Triple H could say, ‘We’re going to take care of you.’ No, to be honest with you, Bill, it’s just not in the heart anymore.”

In the same interview, Steamboat explained why he didn’t compete in Ric Flair’s last match.

You can watch a clip from the interview below:



