WWE Hall Of Famer Shoots Down Rumors Of A Possible WWE Royal Rumble Return

Leading up to the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE, several wrestlers, including WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, have been rumored to make surprise appearances in the Rumble matches. However, Waltman shot down the rumors with the following message on Twitter/X.

“I can still go at the drop of hat, at least for a few minutes. I can do all my kicks, except the one in the corner & I can do that again with a few weeks training. I’m at least month away from taking my shirt off in public, so zero chance I’ll be in the Rumble.”

When asked if he’ll ever wrestle again, Waltman replied by writing “maybe one day soon while I can still do it without being a sad shell of my former self.”