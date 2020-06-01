WWE Hall of Famer Shows Interest In Joining AEW

A fan sent out a tweet calling for people to join a movement to have AEW take a look at signing Madusa. The fan called her an “asset for the women’s division on camera and behind the scenes.”

The tweet seems to have got Madusa’s attention, with her responding to the tweet saying: “Interesting…”

Nyla Rose replied to Madusa’s tweet and she seems all about having Madusa around as well.

WWE inducted Alundra Blayze into their Hall Of Fame, but she doesn’t appear on television nearly as much as she could. If AEW figures out a role she can play then it seems like Madusa is willing to hear what they have in mind.