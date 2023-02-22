WWE Hall of Famer Shows Interest in Managing The Street Profits

Teddy Long has worked as a manager and a referee, but he is best known for his time as WWE SmackDown general manager.

He managed a number of wrestlers throughout his career, including Mark Henry, Rodney Mack, Jazz, and the tag team Doom (Ron Simmons and Butch Reed).

Long mentioned the Street Profits as a team he’d like to manage if he were to return during an interview with Riju Dasgupta on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda.

He said, “Well, if I were to manage somebody, I think it would probably be a tag team. It would probably be the Street Profits. I like them, I watch them. You know they are good, they are good in the ring. Their mic skills are good. You know they are a couple of nice guys. I had a chance to meet them. So Street Profits are the guys I’d like to be with.”

You can watch the interview below: