WWE Hall Of Famer Suffers An Injury, Pulled From Scheduled Appearances

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has suffered an injury and has been pulled from his scheduled appearances or MCW and Adrenaline Championship Wrestling this weekend. It was also mentioned in the report that Nash will be replaced by fellow WWE Hall of Famer JBL, and Booker T as he is currently dealing with a back issue and won’t be able to travel from Florida.

MCW Pro Wrestling took to their official Twitter (X) account to post a video of the WWE Hall of Famer saying he is dealing with some herniated discs in his back. Nash informed MCW that he would be unable to make his meet & greet appearances as he is currently working with doctors on therapy.

MCW wrote, “Kevin Nash reached out to us directly with a video message explaining that he’s been dealing with herniated disks in his back. He’s been back and forth to therapy and working with his doctors, but his condition has unfortunately made it impossible for him to travel this weekend. While we’re sad that he can’t join us, we are grateful that @RealKevinNash took the time to record this message for everyone.”

💢💢 B R E A K I N G N E W S 💢💢 We were informed early this morning that @RealKevinNash suffered an injury and will not be able to travel and attend either of our events this weekend. We have been working diligently to find suitable replacements and are happy to announce that… pic.twitter.com/nhIorzhNRZ — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) November 8, 2024