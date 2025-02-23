WWE Hall Of Famer Suggests Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena vs. The Rock For WrestleMania 41

The February 21, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown saw Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson challenge Cody Rhodes to make a decision at Elimination Chamber, declaring that he wanted Cody to be HIS champion. As speculation grows over WrestleMania 41’s main event, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray weighed in on Busted Open Radio, suggesting a blockbuster triple-threat match featuring Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and The Rock.

“There’s only one place for him, in my opinion, that would make sense in this whole story, and that’s Cody Rhodes… Cena wins. Cena/Cody at WrestleMania. Rock plugs himself back in and goes, ‘Remember that time you called me out for reading promos off my wrist? Now’s your receipt. I’m the ‘Boss.’ I’m in, you’re out.’ You’re gonna hate The Rock for doing that. Thus, you’re gonna want to see Cody win even more.”

Bully Ray elaborated further, stating that a triple-threat match would elevate Cody even more than a singles match.

“Now, if you really want to get Cody over, Cody Rhodes beats John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania. I’m just talking about a triple threat match. That’s what I’m referring to. A triple threat match. Rock-Cena, that’s there. There’s history with Rock and Cena. There’s promo history. There’s match history. Now Cody is going to be in the ring with John Cena and The Rock? Cody’s elevated by me just saying the words.”

The Rock’s WrestleMania involvement remains uncertain, but his SmackDown promo strongly hinted at a major role in WWE’s biggest event of the year. With Elimination Chamber on March 1st set as the deadline for Cody’s decision, the question remains:

Will Cody Rhodes go one-on-one with Roman Reigns, or could The Rock and John Cena find themselves in the mix?