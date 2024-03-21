WWE Hall Of Famer Takes A Shot At Cody Rhodes’ Latest RAW Promo

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes’ promo from WWE RAW this past Monday night and how the crowd reacted to it.

Ray said, “Did you hear the crowd when Cody said or planted the seed of doubt that he might not finish the story? Groans. They did not want to hear that from him. Not only did he not…fight fire with fire last night with The Rock, but now he’s doubtful again. I don’t mind my babyface having a little self-doubt, but I don’t think it’s the time now, just two weeks out of WrestleMania, for Cody to have that self-doubt. And you heard the people go ‘Ugh,’ as if he took the wind out of some of his own people’s sails.”

On how Rhodes’ promo lacked authenticity:

“Last night felt memorized, canned. I felt that there was a struggle to come across a different way, as opposed to just naturally coming across that way. You know who cut the best promo on The Rock last night? It was Dustin Rhodes on social media when Dustin said ‘F**k you Rock!’ I would’ve loved to have heard that from Cody last night.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.