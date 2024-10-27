WWE Hall Of Famer Takes Shot At Kyle Fletcher Shaving His Head On AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including Kyle Fletcher shaving his head on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Ray said, “I wish he would’ve finished the job or Callis would’ve finished the job. I would’ve loved that before and after moment in the ring.”

On what the angle means:

“He’s trying to convince himself; he’s trying to convince everybody else that he is nothing like Will Ospreay — wants to separate himself as much as possible, and I hope they hate you for you and your words and actions moving forward, and not necessarily the residual heat that you’re getting off of Don Callis.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.