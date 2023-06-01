WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase Dealing With ‘Severe Brain Trauma’

Ted DiBiase (aka The Million Dollar Man) revealed some concerning health news.

DiBiase stated on his podcast that he has memory problems as a result of severe brain trauma.

DiBiase stated, “I’m dealing with this, this is legit. I don’t have Alzheimer’s and I don’t have dementia but they said, ‘Ted, you have something, we just simply call it severe brain trauma.’ I said, ‘Really?’ I only wrestled for maybe almost 20 years, so I’m not surprised that I might have a little brain trauma.”

He added, “What it affects is my memory and they say it’ll be easier for you to remember something you did 40 or 50 years ago but the short-term memory, some of the stuff right now, it’s bits and pieces.”

DiBiase spoke about wrestling seven days a week with no days off, then going to the WWF and wrestling for three weeks straight in different cities across the country.

DiBiase has recently made headlines due to a lawsuit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. He is accused of owing the state $1,971,223 after allegedly stealing money intended for people eligible for welfare.

(h/t to F4WOnline.com for the transcription)