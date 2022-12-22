WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather Recently Undergoes Successful Surgery

This week, WWE Hall of Famer “The Godfather” Charles Wright underwent hip surgery.

The Godfather posted on Facebook this week that he had an emergency surgery at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, which he had been needing for some time.

“Finally getting that hip surgery done. [laughing emoji x 2],” he wrote.

The Godfather then tweeted an update, confirming that the surgery went well.

“Hip replacement surgery went real well. And I will say that morphine is a hell of a drug.. [thumbs up emoji] [cloud emoji x 4] [train emoji],” he wrote.

The Godfather, who is 61 years old, has not wrestled since 2014. In 2016, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The following are his related Facebook posts: