WWE Hall of Famer Thinks Cody Rhodes Should ‘Dumb It Down’ With Promos

During an edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on Cody Rhodes’ promo from the RAW after WrestleMania 38:

“When it comes to the younger fans – Cody has a very big vocabulary. Cody will use a lot of big words, a lot of words that we might even have to look up the dictionary just to get the definition. I think with the WWE Universe, Cody should dumb it down a little bit. Keep it very family-friendly, kid-friendly. In AEW, an older crowd, a smarter more sophisticated crowd may be. Use words that the kids don’t have to ask their parents and go, ‘Hey, what does that mean.”