WWE Hall of Famer Thinks Keith Lee Has Main Event Potential In AEW

During his recent podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Keith Lee’s debut with AEW:

“Keith Lee coming back, short tights, no shirt, you could tell he was feeling himself just a little bit. With his time off, he probably had a lot of training sessions in the gym getting ready for this debut.”

“He actually was quite exceptional as far as conditioning coming back after this long of a layoff, especially with the big moves over the top. Keith Lee could be that player. Immediately, he goes to the top of the food chain as being one of those guys that could be a player from a AEW world title perspective. Put him in the mix with anybody and I think you got something there, as well as Keith Lee winning the AEW championship for the first time. Can you imagine how big that would be?”