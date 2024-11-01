WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Sami Zayn Will Get Involved With The Bloodline Feud

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the ongoing feud between the new Bloodline and the original Bloodline and how Sami Zayn will get involved in the feud.

Ray said, “Let’s assume for a moment we’re getting this WarGames match, Bloodline vs. Bloodline … on one side it’s easy to say Solo, Tama Tonga, [Tonga] Loa, Jacob Fatu. … on the other side, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, who’s the fourth? … We’ve seen Sami be involved in this family’s story probably more than anybody else that doesn’t have a drop of Samoan blood running through their veins.”

On Solo Sikoa talking to Sami Zayn on WWE RAW:

“What could Solo have possibly been saying to him? ‘How’s the wife and kids? What are your plans for the holidays?’ Solo is trying to get to Sami. Solo must be trying to offer Sami something. There’s gotta be some incentive.”

