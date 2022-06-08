WWE Hall of Famer “Unpredictable” Johnny Rodz Undergoes Heart Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer “Unpredictable” Johnny Rodz recently underwent heart surgery.

Rodz had surgery this past weekend in Staten Island, NY, according to his social media pages.

Rodz revealed that he had surgery at Northwell Health at the University of Staten Island Hospital, as seen in the Instagram posts below. Rodz gave the World of Unpredictable Wrestling title belts to his doctors and nurses, noting that he was being treated by Dr. Shahani, Dr. Sicat, and Dr. Enzo.

Rodz tweeted a photo with his doctor and the title belt, and wrote, “This Doctor is the best in my world not because he has my pro. Wrestling title he also gave me life I gave him a hell of a battle now he is my champion”

Rodz, who celebrated his 81st birthday on May 16, wrestled for over 35 years, mainly in the Northeast and Puerto Rico. On June 19, 1985, he lost to Gama Singh in his final WWE match.

In 2007, he made two appearances for TNA, during a feud between LAX and WWE Hall of Famers Team 3D.

Rodz has been training other wrestlers at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn for almost 30 years. Wendy Choo, Taz, Tommy Dreamer, D-Von Dudley, Masha Slamovich, W. Morrissey, Vince Russo, Big Vito, and others are among those he has trained. He also founded the World of Unpredictable Wrestling, his own promotion.

In 1996, the legendary Arnold Skaaland inducted Rodz into the WWE Hall of Fame.

