WWE Hall of Famer Vents About Bianca Belair’s Loss At SummerSlam

During a post-Summerslam 2021 interview in Las Vegas with Scott Fishman, Nikki Bella commented on the weekend:

“I mean it’s been incredible such a fun weekend. I think just being back in front of the WWE universe… the energy and the talent and the fans… it just feels good. It kind of feels like life is kind of getting back to normal.”

Nikki then said the following when she was asked about her favorite moment from the event:

“I could tell you what wasn’t my favorite moment and it was when she [points to Bianca Belair] lost. That definitely was not my favorite moment and I don’t know if I actually had a favorite moment. I’m always for the women and you have someone like Bianca who’s such an incredible talent and you can’t help but get frustrated when you see moments like. A championship that meant so much and was lost within seconds… so I have to admit for this Summerslam there truly wasn’t anything that was my favorite.”

Nikki and her brother JJ Garcia elaborated further on how they were disappointed that the match was so short.