WWE Hall Of Famer Wants Cody Rhodes To Become A Long-Term Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts expressed his desire to see Cody Rhodes cement himself atop WWE with a lengthy title reign on the latest episode of his “The Snake Pit” podcast.

At WrestleMania 39, Rhodes’ title hopes were dashed when he was defeated by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Roberts said, “I wish the best for him. I really do. I hope he goes all the way. I hope he becomes a champion and holds the title for a long period of time. It’s just a question of what the folks up there want.”

Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

You can check out the complete podcast below: