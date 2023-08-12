WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Be The Manager Of Pretty Deadly

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hart expressed interest in being the manager of Pretty Deadly:

“I like those kids, you know why? Because they remind me of my era, they talk big, they get knocked around, but they’re colorful. They’re not real big giant guys, I like them. I think they can draw some really big money, I’d love to — if I had a chance to do it again, that’s who I’d like to be with.”

Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince is currently dealing with an injury following the 7/14/23 edition of WWE SmackDown.

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Skylar Russell for the transcription)