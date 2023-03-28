WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To See Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight At WrestleMania 39

Bobby Lashley and LA Knight do not have a confirmed spot on the WWE WrestleMania 39 card, which is less than a week away. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T expressed interest in a match between them during his podcast, “The Hall of Fame.”

He said, “To work with someone like LA Knight, I think it’d be really cool for Bobby Lashley, especially because it could turn into an angle. This just might be the beginning. It could turn into something and these guys can actually get a chance to go out there and work with each other, house shows, whatnot. If you do it right, both of these guys can come out of this thing on top.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: