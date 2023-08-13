WWE Hall Of Famer Won’t Blame Finn Balor For Leaving WWE Unless They Do Something Dramatic

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor at the WWE SummerSlam premium live event from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. This was a rematch of Money in the Bank, in which Rollins also won.

WWE has teased tension between Balor and members of The Judgment Day throughout the show. After SummerSlam, Rollins has started working with Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared his opinion about the match on his podcast, saying that WWE should do something big with Balor and that if they don’t, he wouldn’t blame Balor for leaving the company.

“Well, you know what? It would’ve been nice if they would’ve given him [Balor] this world title. You know, I think he’s really over, incredibly athletic. He has a lot of charisma. This kid, you know, if WWE doesn’t end up doing something with him, that’s dramatic. I wouldn’t blame him if he went off and went somewhere else. I don’t wanna see him do that because I love the WWE, and I think he’s a good fit for them, but they need to start putting this kid over. He deserves it. They’re over [Judgment Day]. They’re still over without Edge.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)