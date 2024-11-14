WWE Hall Of Famer Would Like To See Bobby Lashley Face Off With MJF

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long appeared on an episode of Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine to talk about a number of topics, including how he would like to see AEW star Bobby Lashley face off with MJF.

Long said, “What’s the guy that cuts the good promos? MJF. That’s who I’d like to see him with. The reason why I’d like to see that is because Bobby Lashley, he’s a good talker, but not the best talker. MJF is outstanding and MJF could cut some hell of a promos and make this thing work with him and Bobby. I’d like to see that. MJF is believable.”

You can check out Long’s comments in the video below.