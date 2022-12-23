WWE Hall of Famer Would Like to See Vince McMahon’s Return and Has “No Problem” With It

There has been no further word on Vince McMahon’s plans to return to WWE. Many in the industry reportedly do not want him back, but there are some who are supportive.

WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long stated on the Sportskeeda Wrestling podcast that Vince McMahon should be able to return to WWE if he so desires:

“Well, you know, this is Vince’s life,” Long said. “He’s done this his whole entire life, and to be away, I would imagine that takes a lot from him not being able to involve himself into what he’s been involved in all his life.”

Long said he doesn’t understand why McMahon had to resign in the first place, but he also admitted that he hasn’t kept up with the story as closely as others.

He said, “My thing is, I don’t see where there was any reason for him to step down or go away. I mean, that’s just my opinion because I don’t know the circumstances or all the facts about what’s been going on, but I just didn’t see any reason for him to step away, and if he wants to come back, let him come back. Let him be Vince. Vince is going to be Vince. Sometimes he gives good advice, sometimes he gives bad advice, but he’s also man enough to know when he does give bad advice, he corrects himself or does something about it. I’d like to see him come back. I got no problem with it.”

You can check out the podcast below:



