WWE Hall of Famer’s Rumored Comeback Appears To Be Unlikely

During an appearance on the Sippin’ the Tea podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella commented on the talk of her possibly making a comeback in wrestling:

“I would love one day, like when Matteo’s maybe three, and he knows it, to have my son be ringside while his mom kicks ass. That would be amazing to me. But because he is my everything, I have to listen to the doctors and as of now, they’ve put me on the retired bench for life. So, it would take a lot of scans, x-rays, and all this different stuff for them to actually approve me to have a run and so that would be unlikely — that will be years down the road.”

Nikki’s sister Brie also commented on the matter:

“You just kind of evolve differently. We’re gonna always have a love for professional wrestling. It was a huge part of our lives, and it was such a great time traveling the world, and getting the ring, but for me, I just feel like I’m in such a different place in my life and a place I really love. We’re gonna be 38 in November and I’m like, you know too, for us to be winemakers and well, I can’t imagine taking a bump right now.”